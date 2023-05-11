Search

Dad at 79: Robert De Niro becomes a father again

03:07 PM | 11 May, 2023
Dad at 79: Robert De Niro becomes a father again
Source: Instagram

Hailing among the greatest actors of all time, Hollywood star Robert De Niro must have taken inspiration from American television host Nick Canon to become a father again at the age of 79.

The Raging Bull actor recently revealed the news in an interview. While the Godfather II actor was presumed to have six offspring, his correcting the interviewer on the number of his children surprised everyone. 

The Heat star told her that the number is now "seven, actually. I just had a baby," he told ET Canada, without revealing the baby's gender or the identity of the mother."

The news was confirmed by The Goodfellas actor's publicist.

The 79-year-old actor shares two children with his first wife and Taxi Driver co-star, Diahnne Abbott, and two more with American socialite, Grace Hightower, from whom he separated in 2018. De Niro also has twin sons with model, Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The legendary actor is currently promoting his new comedy film About My Father to be released in the States on May 26.

