Pakistan

Pakistan Navy inducts two China-made warships 

02:06 PM | 11 May, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has inducted two new frigates namely PNS Tipu Sultan and Shahjahan at a ceremony held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.         

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was chief guest at the ceremony, and handed over the traditional Command Scrolls to the Commanding Officers of PN Ships.      

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that commissioning of these frigates ushers in a new chapter in Pak - China friendship.             

The naval chief said China's active support has helped Pakistan Navy strengthen its force structure and progressive capability enhancement to respond to maritime threats and contribute to peace and stability in the region, according to the state broadcaster. 

The contract for four multi-role frigates for Pakistan Navy was signed between Pakistan and China in 2018. Two ships namely TUGHRIL and TAIMUR have already joined the PN fleet last year.               

The ships are technologically advanced with surface to surface, land attack, surface to air and underwater firepower coupled with extensive surveillance potential.           

Pakistan

