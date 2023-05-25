Search

Pakistan

Web Desk 01:32 PM | 25 May, 2023
Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court as PTI exodus continues amid crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan as recent days have seen a flurry of resignations in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after government vowed to try civilians under the military courts after the May 9 protests.

Khan, 70, filed a petition in country’s top court against the alleged attempts to dismantle his party as the defiant leader accused incumbent authorities of pressurising the country’s leading party members through fear and detention.

The PTI chief maintained that residences of PTI leaders were being raided and arrests made without registration of cases.

In the petition, the ousted premier called Lahore Corps Commander House as Jinnah House, which is a civilian building, and it further stated that trial of those suspected to have carried out Jinnah House attack opposed law.

The PTI chief moved court as after his controversial arrest and the violence that followed, over two dozen PTI leaders have quit the beleaguered party including some of the key aides of Imran Khan.

'Imran ready to engage anyone in power for talks'

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Wednesday that he is willing to engage with "anyone who is in power" after the party's key figures started defecting after the May 9 riots.

"I'm setting up a committee. It will discuss two issues with 'anyone who is in power'; if it benefits "them," I will resign from politics. Second, how would holding elections in October be beneficial for the nation?" Khan asked his followers.

"Please persuade us of these two points. I will step back and leave politics if they agree with the committee that my leaving politics will serve the nation," he added. The former prime minister claimed that "they" had benefited from the fire at the Lahore Corps Commander House (also known as Jinnah House) and had exploited it to target his party.

"[Such] a crackdown] has never been seen in the history of the country," he declared. "They have put everyone in the leadership, including those who are not even party members, in jail. They must say the key words, "I am leaving PTI," in order to escape. "I'm telling my workers and those in the office that you don't need to leave. me,'' he added and urged people to flee their homes and hide.

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee gains ground against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee started showing signs of recovery on Thursday as it gained over Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Despite the trading, the local currency appreciated 0.4 percent during the opening hours of trading and was being traded at 285.95.

On Wednesday, the rupee remained largely stable against the greenback and was settled at 287.13.

As the South Asian nation faces looming economic uncertainty, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ruled out the risk of default as PML-N stalwart assured the business community of tax relief measures in the upcoming budget.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-25-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 25, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 237,000 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

