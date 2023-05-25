Imran Khan approaches Supreme Court as PTI exodus continues amid crackdown

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan as recent days have seen a flurry of resignations in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after government vowed to try civilians under the military courts after the May 9 protests.

Khan, 70, filed a petition in country’s top court against the alleged attempts to dismantle his party as the defiant leader accused incumbent authorities of pressurising the country’s leading party members through fear and detention.

The PTI chief maintained that residences of PTI leaders were being raided and arrests made without registration of cases.

In the petition, the ousted premier called Lahore Corps Commander House as Jinnah House, which is a civilian building, and it further stated that trial of those suspected to have carried out Jinnah House attack opposed law.

The PTI chief moved court as after his controversial arrest and the violence that followed, over two dozen PTI leaders have quit the beleaguered party including some of the key aides of Imran Khan.

'Imran ready to engage anyone in power for talks'

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stated on Wednesday that he is willing to engage with "anyone who is in power" after the party's key figures started defecting after the May 9 riots.

"I'm setting up a committee. It will discuss two issues with 'anyone who is in power'; if it benefits "them," I will resign from politics. Second, how would holding elections in October be beneficial for the nation?" Khan asked his followers.

"Please persuade us of these two points. I will step back and leave politics if they agree with the committee that my leaving politics will serve the nation," he added. The former prime minister claimed that "they" had benefited from the fire at the Lahore Corps Commander House (also known as Jinnah House) and had exploited it to target his party.

"[Such] a crackdown] has never been seen in the history of the country," he declared. "They have put everyone in the leadership, including those who are not even party members, in jail. They must say the key words, "I am leaving PTI," in order to escape. "I'm telling my workers and those in the office that you don't need to leave. me,'' he added and urged people to flee their homes and hide.