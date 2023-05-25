Pakistan releases 66 Afghan prisoners in goodwill gesture

KARACHI – Pakistan has released 66 Afghan prisoners from the prison of the Sindh province in a goodwill gesture.

The Consulate General of Afghanistan in Karachi said that the all the released prisoners have returned to their homeland.

It said that 56 of the prisoners were released from Malir Prison in Karachi, eight from the Children’s Prison and two from the Khairpur District jail.

The prisoners were transferred to Afghanistan through Chaman border crossing, adding that the travel expense was paid by the government.