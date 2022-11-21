Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan

11:25 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Pakistan reopens Chaman border with Afghanistan
Source: File Photo
Share

QUETTA – Pakistan has conditionally reopened its border with Afghanistan in Balochistan province more than a week after it was closed in protest over the killing of a solider, local media reported on Monday.

The soldier of Pakistan’s Frontier Corps paramilitary force was martyred after firing was opened from the Afghan side on November 13. Following the incident, Pakistan authorities announced to closed the Chaman border crossed for indefinite period.

Chaman is considered the most important border point for trade between the neighbouring countries after Torkham crossing.

FC soldier martyred, two injured in cross-border ... 11:31 PM | 13 Nov, 2022

CHAMAN – A Frontier Corps soldier embraced martyrdom and two more sustained injuries on Sunday in the midst of a ...

Reports said that the Pakistan agreed to reopen the border after holding multiple meetings with Afghan officials.  

“The details of the talks and the decision to open the border had been conveyed to the civil-military liaison committee of Chaman, which agreed to open the border for trade and travel from Monday,” Dawn News said in its report, citing Chaman Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zehri.

Hundreds of Afghan nationals cross into Pakistan from Chaman and other crossing points every day for trade, medical treatment, work or to meet their relatives.

High-level committee to probe ... 02:05 PM | 16 Nov, 2022

QUETTA – Islamabad, and Kabul have decided to form a high-level committee to probe the deadly cross-border ...

More From This Category
Who is Tasneem Haider? Man who blames Nawaz ...
10:31 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
Pakistani court orders release of all convicts in ...
09:44 AM | 21 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa inaugurates pre-fabricated village for ...
10:19 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
Backdoor talks underway with President Alvi: ...
07:48 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
CM Elahi hails COAS Bajwa’s role in ending ...
02:27 PM | 20 Nov, 2022
Pakistan 'formally contacts' Russia to buy cheap ...
01:42 PM | 20 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Morgan Freeman shines at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony
09:18 AM | 21 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr