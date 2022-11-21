England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022: Live-streaming, Squads and updates

Iran is all set to start their World Cup campaign today amid political unrest back at home while England enters into the maiden game as favorites.

In Group B, England kickstarts their World Cup campaign in Khalifa International Stadium while it is for the third time, Iran plays at the leading sports event in the world.

Iran’s participation comes at a time amid huge turmoil in Western Asian nation, where the incumbent government is facing protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini.

The team’s involvement in the mega event feels strange to many given the context. Some even called for a ban on their participation in the tournament. But today’s game will show how their players will act in Qatar amid protests off the pitch.

The Three Lions are favorites to advance from the group based on their ranking, previous results and history in football events. However, England lost three and drawn three games in their UEFA Nations League fixtures earlier this year.

Meanwhile, they have announced the squad for the World Cup and will hope top performers from last year’s Euro to display A-game in mega event.

England's striking talisman and skipper Harry Kane will lead the attack along with Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka. They got Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, and Mason Mount for midfield.

Despite the strong squad from England, striker for Primeira Liga club Porto will led Iran at the front of the attack, supported by Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

In today’s game, Tehran will try its best to come away from their opening encounter with at least one point.

Squads

England: (3-4-2-1, right to left): 1. Pickford (GK) – 5. Stones, 15. Dier, 7. Maguire – 3. Shaw, 4. Rice, 22. Bellingham, 12. Trippier – 10. Sterling, 20. Foden – 9. Kane

Iran: (4-1-3-2, right to left): 1. Beiranvand (GK) – 2. Moharrami, 13. Kanaani, 19. Hosseini, 3. Hajsafi – 6. Ezatolahi – 17. Gholizadeh, 21. Nourollahi, 7. Jahanbakhsh – 9. Taremi, 10. Ansarifard

Time & Venue

The England vs Iran football match will take place on November 21 at 6:00 PM (Pakistan time) at Khalifa International Stadium.

Live-streaming details

The England vs Iran match will be broadcast live on A-Sports in Pakistan and ARY Zap app and Jazz Tamasha will both offer free live streaming of the event.