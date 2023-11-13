Khalil Hashmi assumes charge as Pakistan’s new ambassador to China

BEIJING – Khalil Hashmi, the newly appointed ambassador of Pakistan to China, on Monday assumed the charge of his office.

In his first official engagement, Ambassador Hashmi presented his credentials to Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Hashmi, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the warm welcome accorded to him, in keeping with the longstanding tradition of both countries.

Reminiscing of his previous stint in Beijing from 2008-2010, he expressed his resolve to further solidify the already-robust relations between the two countries.

Director General Hong conveyed the best wishes to Ambassador Hashmi for a successful tenure and assured him of full support.

Ambassador Hashmi is a senior Pakistani diplomat with 29 years of experience in both bilateral and multilateral relations.

Prior to his recent appointment, he served as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva from November 2019 onwards.

He has also worked at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to New York twice, including as Deputy Permanent Representative.

Ambassador Hashmi joined the Pakistan diplomatic service in 1994. His first diplomatic assignment was at the Pakistan Embassy in Copenhagen from 1999 to 2002.

In Islamabad, Ambassador Hashmi served as Director General of the United Nations, European Region and Arms Control Divisions and as Director of South Asia, India and Disarmament Directorates.