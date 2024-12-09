Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Free Laptop Scheme for Karachi students under Bano Qabil Program

KARACHI – Students in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi will receive Free Laptops under Bano Qabil program launched by Jamaat-e-Islami.

The right wing party introduced free laptop initiative for graduates of its “Bano Qabil” program during the Aptitude Test that held in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, where thousands of students gathered to participate.

Thousands of students have completed courses through the program, with Jamaat-e-Islami working to connect these graduates with job opportunities. As part of the laptop scheme’s first phase, JI Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said that 10,000 laptops would be distributed to high-performing graduates to support them in securing employment in the global job market.

In key address, JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman called for unified and improved education system across the country of 242 million, advocating for equality in educational framework.

Sadiq Mohammad, and Behroze Sabzwari, Ayaz Khan, and Zeba Shahnaz attended the event and motivated students with their speeches.

Participants encouraged the youth to focus on productive and positive activities, urging them to avoid the temptation to migrate and instead focus on learning new skills in emerging fields such as information technology.

JI leaders also informed students about growing opportunities in tech sector, described the

He urged the youth of Karachi to rise up for their rights and reject corrupt leadership.

The event was a significant step in supporting the youth and empowering them with the necessary tools to build a brighter future.

 

