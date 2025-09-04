CM Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over old Washroom Picture in social media post

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has come under criticism for posting a photo of a portable washroom, which social media users quickly identified as being from September 2023 rather than a recent flood relief effort in Chiniot.

In a post on X and Facebook, she wrote: “Innovated portable washrooms constructed and placed at relief camps in Chiniot.” Observers noticed a timestamp on the picture showing it was almost two years old, and the same model of washroom was found listed for sale on OLX, an online marketplace.

Critics called it PR blunder, with one user saying the CM was in “hyper self-PR overdrive” and another suggesting she should “consider replacing her PR and media team.”

Responding to the criticism, Punjab’s Information Minister shared updated, geotagged photos and videos from Sherabad in Chiniot, confirming that relief facilities were indeed present on the ground.

This follows a previous instance where CM Maryam promoted similar portable washrooms at a flood relief camp in Vehari, each labeled “VVIP Executive Toilets.”