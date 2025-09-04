Field Marshal Asim Munir’s tenure ends in 2027: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE – Prime Minister’s adviser Rana Sanaullah has said that the Field Marshal’s tenure will be completed in 2027, after which the question of an extension will arise. He added that Asim Munir has given the nation, after 78 years, a moment of pride in the form of the Battle of Truth (Ma’raka-e-Haq).

Speaking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, he said that climate change is affecting the entire world. The Sutlej and Ravi rivers, which had dried up, have now received heavy water flow.

The government worked as a team this time, which minimized casualties. “All government institutions worked together as one team. Millions of people were evacuated, and if the government had not been on alert, the losses would have been far greater,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that attempts are being made to incite civil war. “Such an attempt was made on May 9, and again on the 24th and 26th. Civil war cannot be allowed under any circumstances as it would harm Pakistan’s integrity. Any group attempting this must be stopped with full force,” he said.

He added that in the past, the army chief’s tenure used to be four years, then reduced to three years, and now it is five years. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s tenure will end in 2027, after which the question of extension will arise. “Field Marshal Asim Munir has, after 78 years, given this nation a proud moment in the form of the Marka-e-Haq,” he reiterated.