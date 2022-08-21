Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana spotted enjoying vacations in New Zealand

Whether the rate of the dollar rises or the temperature, going on a vacation has become a must for many people. Sharing scintillating pictures of picturesque destinations, celebrities have been setting major goals for netizens.

While many Pakistani celebrities are out on different trips currently, Lollywood's favourite couple is back with their PDA-filled pictures to steal the hearts of netizens. Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana have been the center of attention in media ever since their vacation pictures went viral. The adorable couple, who is vacationing in New Zealand, is seemingly having the best time of their life as is apparent from their pictures.

Aslam recently shared a picture with his wife wearing high-end branded clothes sharing romantic words for his lady-love. The Doori singer wrote, "Kaisay btayen Kion tujko chahein yara bta na payen" 

The couple has always been adored for their unconditional love for each other and also for the fact that they steer clear of any drama. Atif and Sara tied the knot in 2013, and have been blessed with two princely-looking sons. 

On the work front, Aslam has cemented himself as a niche in both Bollywood and Lollywood with back-to-back blockbusters and cult-classic music. The revered singer is also the recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz from the Government of Pakistan. Aslam also debuted on screen with his film Bol which also earned him multiple awards. The Aadat singer was also featured in Forbes Asia's 100 Digital Stars which was published in December 2020.

