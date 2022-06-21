Atif Aslam wins hearts with recent fan interaction

07:42 PM | 21 Jun, 2022
Atif Aslam wins hearts with recent fan interaction
Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and needless to say, the 39-year-old star has managed to garner ample praise for herself.

Now, the Dil Dyan Gallan actor is winning hearts with her adorable interaction with his biggest fan - aka differently-abled fan.

The video shows the Bol actor thanking his admirer for taking out the time to come see him and needless to say, the beautiful exchange has been showered with praises. The Hona Tha Pyar singer's humble and down-to-earth persona is being loved by his massive fan following and the internet.

On the work front, Atif Aslam has been riding on the success of her drama serial Sang e Mah co-starring Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Hania Aamir, Sania Saeed and many more.

