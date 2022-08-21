Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism charges by India 
Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism charges by India 
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday rejected the recent spate of false terrorism-related assertions made by India in which some incidents are being distorted and presented as a so-called terror plot against New Delhi.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed in a statement said a section of the Indian media has reported that India had intercepted a message from a ‘Pakistani’ WhatsApp number as well as seized an ‘empty boat’ in Maharashtra along with some weapons.

He said segments of the Indian media have deceitfully sought to link these to the preposterous claims about a so-called ‘Mumbai style’ attack being planned.

Separately, the Indian media have also reported that the Indian intelligence and border forces were on high alert for possible ‘cross-border infiltration’ attempts along Rajauri.

The spokesperson said all this is nothing but continuation of the sinister Indian design to yet again raise the “terrorism” bogey to malign Pakistan.

He said India must recognise that no amount of its false propaganda can deter Pakistan from exposing India’s brutalisation of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said Pakistan also urges the international community to take immediate cognizance of the fact that India is yet again resorting to classic ‘false flag’ methods to advance its sinister designs and that this could have serious implications for peace and security in the region.

