Nabeel Qureshi sues Daraz for selling pirated copies of 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad'

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani film director Nabeel Qureshi sued Daraz – the shopping website giant – for selling the illegal and pirated copies of the recent movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

The Qureshi-directed movie made headlines for its star-studded cast and out-of-the-box idea for Pakistani cinema. According to multiple media outlets, Qureshi is seeking PKR50 crore in light of the suing lawsuit.

Earlier, the film's cast and director brought the issue into the limelight when they tagged Daraz on Twitter. Actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa slammed the website for violating multiple rules, however, Daraz was quick to respond and apologized as well.

Nabeel stated, "We have served a legal notice to Daraz for selling our film #quaideazamzindabad pirated version on their website illegally and damaging the film business while it's playing in Cinemas across Pakistan & abroad, #boycottdaraz we believe in our justice system."

We have served a legal notice to https://t.co/qxEU6dn6Xe for selling our film #quaideazamzindabad pirated version on their website illegally and damaging the film business while its playing in Cinemas across pakistan & abroad, #boycottdaraz we believe in our justice system. pic.twitter.com/p6HBPVyQs0 — Nabeel Qureshi (@nabeelqureshi) August 19, 2022

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was released on Eidul Adha garnering a huge audience and many praises. The on-screen chemistry between the actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa was a cherry on the top for the film.

