Babar Azam all praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad'

Pakistan cricket star Babar Azam has heaped praise on heartthrob Fahad Mustafa’s new movie Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad which is all set to hit the screen on Eidul Azha 2022.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Azam penned a sweet appreciation post for the Jeeto Pakistan host and appreciated his efforts. He also lauded his team in shooting the movie, indicating that he is looking forward to its release.

“Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26 ki (what a performance by my brother Fahad Mustafa). More power to you and your entire team,” the 27-year-old cricket captain tweeted.

Kya bat hai mere bhai @fahadmustafa26 Ki. More power to you and your entire team. ✨️ https://t.co/nwqoAE6KoT — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 6, 2022

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa.