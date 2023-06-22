PIA announce cut in airfare ahead of Eidul Adha 2023

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced discount on fare of the domestic flights on the eve of Eidul Adha 2023.

A spokesperson of the national carrier said ten percent discount will be offered on all domestic flights of PIA, adding that the discount will be effective during the Eid holidays from June 30 to July 1.

He said that discounted tickets can be issued immediately.

The federal government has announced Eidul Adha holidays from June 29 to July 1, 2023. The cabinet division secretariat has issued a notification in this regard.