Yumna Ziaidi nails the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' in new viral video
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
Yumna Ziaidi nails the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' in new viral video
Source: File Photo
Share

While wearing makeup or dressing up may sound exciting, celebrities tend to go through rigorous processes to achieve the glass skin and perfect look on camera.

Pakistani celebrities are no strangers to such instances of perplexing yet worthy pre-makeup tricks for their on-screen presence is a proof of their dedication. Actress Yumna Zaidi recently went through such an instance with the ice bucket challenge to prepare for makeup.

 The Sinf-e-Aahan actress's video was shared by celebrated celebrity makeup artist, Adnan Ansari, while she dunked her face in a bowl full of icy water. 

The trend started making rounds on the internet when supermodels from Hollywood shared the secret to keep their makeup afresh. Many makeup artists around the world use such tactics to allow artists's makeup to stay fresh and stick longer during their multiple hours of shooting.

Ansari jokingly said that "it isn't easy to work with me," to which Zaidi laughed. It is safe to say, the Dil Kya Karay actress aced the challenge by Ansari.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been breaking stereotypes and records with her latest drama serial Bakhtawar. Zaidi has been receiving widespread recognition for her complex character portrayal and dual roles. She gained fame with the tragic-romance Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se. Yumna enjoys a whopping 6 million followers on Instagram, becoming one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities.

Yumna Zaidi wins hearts with latest video 03:50 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi never fails to impress fans with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks. Climbing ...

More From This Category
Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana spotted enjoying ...
11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away in ...
02:23 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Internet remains divided over Dr Mehrub Moiz ...
08:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill shuts down dating rumours
06:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Juhi Chawla reveals how she is connected to ...
03:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in latest snaps
06:17 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Ziaidi nails the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' in new viral video
02:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr