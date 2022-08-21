Yumna Ziaidi nails the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' in new viral video

While wearing makeup or dressing up may sound exciting, celebrities tend to go through rigorous processes to achieve the glass skin and perfect look on camera.

Pakistani celebrities are no strangers to such instances of perplexing yet worthy pre-makeup tricks for their on-screen presence is a proof of their dedication. Actress Yumna Zaidi recently went through such an instance with the ice bucket challenge to prepare for makeup.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actress's video was shared by celebrated celebrity makeup artist, Adnan Ansari, while she dunked her face in a bowl full of icy water.

The trend started making rounds on the internet when supermodels from Hollywood shared the secret to keep their makeup afresh. Many makeup artists around the world use such tactics to allow artists's makeup to stay fresh and stick longer during their multiple hours of shooting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Make up Artist. (@adnanansariofficial)

Ansari jokingly said that "it isn't easy to work with me," to which Zaidi laughed. It is safe to say, the Dil Kya Karay actress aced the challenge by Ansari.

On the work front, Yumna Zaidi has been breaking stereotypes and records with her latest drama serial Bakhtawar. Zaidi has been receiving widespread recognition for her complex character portrayal and dual roles. She gained fame with the tragic-romance Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Se. Yumna enjoys a whopping 6 million followers on Instagram, becoming one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities.