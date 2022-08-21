No torture carried out against Shahbaz Gill: Rana Sanaullah
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
No torture carried out against Shahbaz Gill: Rana Sanaullah
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said no torture was carried out against Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: @ I can confirm as the interior minister that no torture was carried out against Gill.”

"Shahbaz Gill had everything planned with the private television channel, from when they will call him, to how long the conversation will run, he added."

Sanaullah denounced Imran Khan's remarks from the night prior, when he addressed a rally and spoke at length about the Islamabad police and a judge.

He also sought to counter the party's narrative that Gill was tortured in custody after his arrest in a sedition case on August 9.

PEMRA imposes ban on live telecast of Imran ... 09:40 AM | 21 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Sunday imposed a ban on the live ...

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects recent spate of false terrorism ...
02:10 PM | 21 Aug, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on official visit to ...
11:06 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
PEMRA imposes ban on live telecast of Imran ...
09:40 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Voting underway for NA-245 by-poll in Karachi
09:00 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away in ...
02:23 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Imran to file cases against Islamabad Police IG, ...
11:06 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Ziaidi nails the 'Ice Bucket Challenge' in new viral video
02:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr