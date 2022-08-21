No torture carried out against Shahbaz Gill: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said no torture was carried out against Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: @ I can confirm as the interior minister that no torture was carried out against Gill.”

"Shahbaz Gill had everything planned with the private television channel, from when they will call him, to how long the conversation will run, he added."

Sanaullah denounced Imran Khan's remarks from the night prior, when he addressed a rally and spoke at length about the Islamabad police and a judge.

He also sought to counter the party's narrative that Gill was tortured in custody after his arrest in a sedition case on August 9.