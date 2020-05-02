Madonna claims she has coronavirus antibodies, wants to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’
LOS ANGELES - Madonna, the Hollywood Queen of Pop revealed on Instagram on Thursday (April 30) that she has tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies. Taking to Instagram, she shared her “Quarantine Diary” video in which she said ”I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies”
There have been questions about whether people with antibodies have immunity against further infections, but the 61-year-old Like A Prayer singer seemed to believe so. “So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window, I’m going to breathe, I’m going to breathe in the Covid-19 air,” she said.
Madonna tagged her post with #staysafe and #staysane. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned there’s ”no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection”.
The singer recently came under fire for praising coronavirus as “great equalizer”.
