Madonna claims she has coronavirus antibodies, wants to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’
Web Desk
02:43 PM | 2 May, 2020
Madonna claims she has coronavirus antibodies, wants to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’
Share

LOS ANGELES - Madonna, the Hollywood Queen of Pop revealed on Instagram on Thursday (April 30) that she has tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies. Taking to Instagram, she shared her “Quarantine Diary” video in which she said ”I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies”

There have been questions about whether people with antibodies have immunity against further infections, but the 61-year-old Like A Prayer singer seemed to believe so. “So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, I’m going to roll down the window, I’m going to breathe, I’m going to breathe in the Covid-19 air,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

#staysafe #staysane

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Madonna tagged her post with #staysafe and #staysane. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned there’s ”no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection”.

The singer recently came under fire for praising coronavirus as “great equalizer”.

More From This Category
We should also remember our legends & superstars ...
07:15 PM | 2 May, 2020
Aamir Liaquat apologises for his offensive ...
06:03 PM | 2 May, 2020
Princess Charlotte helps needy ahead of fifth ...
05:25 PM | 2 May, 2020
Adnan Siddiqui reacts to Aamir Liaquat’s ...
04:00 PM | 2 May, 2020
Naseeruddin Shah is doing fine, actor’s family ...
03:04 PM | 2 May, 2020
John Cena pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor
02:50 PM | 2 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
We should also remember our legends & superstars who are alive: Yasir Hussain
07:15 PM | 2 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr