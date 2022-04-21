Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the internet by storm
Share
Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is a proof of her fun-loving persona, witty nature and killer dance moves.
The Kedarnath actor dazzled the fan fans with her captivating dance moves in her latest video and needless to say, her latest update is being loved by the fans.
Taking to Instagram, the Atrangi Re actor shares a breathtaking video of herself as she showed off her dance moves on RD Burman’s hit song Samundar Mein Naha Ke.
Dancing alongside her hair-stylist friend, she captioned,‘Namak mein Chamak Thumak Thumak’.
View this post on Instagram
The aforementioned video is shot at an exotic beach location where Khan is dressed in a pretty black and white jacket. Her dance partner is equally energetic and matches her positive vibes.
The post went viral and the 26-year-old's fans flooded the comment section with compliments and love.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.
Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank ... 09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been widely criticised and trolled after her 'prank' video spread like ...
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
-
- Hamza Shahbaz calls for early polls days after being elected as CM ...04:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Did Maryam Nawaz join Imran Khan’s record-breaking Twitter Spaces ...03:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the internet by storm03:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022