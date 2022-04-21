Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the internet by storm
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the internet by storm
Source: Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)
Share

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is a proof of her fun-loving persona, witty nature and killer dance moves.

The Kedarnath actor dazzled the fan fans with her captivating dance moves in her latest video and needless to say, her latest update is being loved by the fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Atrangi Re actor shares a breathtaking video of herself as she showed off her dance moves on RD Burman’s hit song Samundar Mein Naha Ke

Dancing alongside her hair-stylist friend, she captioned,‘Namak mein Chamak Thumak Thumak’.

The aforementioned video is shot at an exotic beach location where Khan is dressed in a pretty black and white jacket. Her dance partner is equally energetic and matches her positive vibes.

The post went viral and the 26-year-old's fans flooded the comment section with compliments and love.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank ... 09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been widely criticised and trolled after her 'prank' video spread like ...

More From This Category
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with ...
04:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Watch - TikToker Hareem Shah performs Umrah with ...
04:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning ...
03:53 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Dur-e-Fishan responds to comparison with ...
02:30 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
08:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Indian cricketer KL Rahul to tie the knot with ...
07:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aiman and Minal Khan spotted vacationing with family in Qatar
04:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr