Sara Ali Khan's new dance video takes the internet by storm

Princess of Pataudi family and Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan's latest social media post is a proof of her fun-loving persona, witty nature and killer dance moves.

The Kedarnath actor dazzled the fan fans with her captivating dance moves in her latest video and needless to say, her latest update is being loved by the fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Atrangi Re actor shares a breathtaking video of herself as she showed off her dance moves on RD Burman’s hit song Samundar Mein Naha Ke.

Dancing alongside her hair-stylist friend, she captioned,‘Namak mein Chamak Thumak Thumak’.

The aforementioned video is shot at an exotic beach location where Khan is dressed in a pretty black and white jacket. Her dance partner is equally energetic and matches her positive vibes.

The post went viral and the 26-year-old's fans flooded the comment section with compliments and love.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.