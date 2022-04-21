Did Maryam Nawaz join Imran Khan’s record-breaking Twitter Spaces session?
03:32 PM | 21 Apr, 2022
Did Maryam Nawaz join Imran Khan’s record-breaking Twitter Spaces session?
ISLAMABAD – As former prime minister Imran Khan hosted a record-breaking audio session on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night, it is being claimed that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also joined the PTI event.

PTI leader and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri shared a photo, circling the photo of Maryam Nawaz to show that she also joined the session as a listener. 

As the photo went viral on social media, Maryam’s Political Secretary Zeeshan Malik rubbished the photo as fake. 

He clarified that the PML-N vice president did not attend the session hosted by PTI on Twitter Spaces.

