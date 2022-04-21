Did Maryam Nawaz join Imran Khan’s record-breaking Twitter Spaces session?
ISLAMABAD – As former prime minister Imran Khan hosted a record-breaking audio session on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night, it is being claimed that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also joined the PTI event.
PTI leader and former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri shared a photo, circling the photo of Maryam Nawaz to show that she also joined the session as a listener.
چھپ چھپ کھڑے ہو ضرور کوئی بات ہے#PakistanNeedsElection
#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/w2yZU2gTxg— Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 20, 2022
As the photo went viral on social media, Maryam’s Political Secretary Zeeshan Malik rubbished the photo as fake.
He clarified that the PML-N vice president did not attend the session hosted by PTI on Twitter Spaces.
