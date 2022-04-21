Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning in latest pictures
Ertugrul star Engin Altan's wife looks stunning in latest pictures
Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar are a fan favourite celebrity couple who mesmerised the fans with gorgeous pictures.

The 41-year-old Turkish heartthrob who essayed the role of the brave Turkish warrior Erutgrul Ghazi in the famous period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul recently turned into a photographer for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her stunning photos from their recent travels and disclosed that the pictures were taken by Duzyatan.

“Do not rush! You don't have to catch up, you have to run and we have to do a lot of work at the same time, yes it does! I advise myself to stop when I get the chance, it feels so good to enjoy the calm and serenity.” 

Fans and friends also showered love on the beauty in the comment section after the dazzling portrait went viral online.

Back in August 2014, Engin married the granddaughter of Selim Soydan, Neslişah Alkoçlar. The couple has a son, Emir Aras (born 2016) and a daughter, Alara (born 2018).

