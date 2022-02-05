Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral
Share
Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been widely criticised and trolled after her 'prank' video spread like wildfire on the internet.
Slammed for her 'elitist' video, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star hit a nerve amongst the masses as she shared a video in which she can be spotted pushing her spot girl into the swimming pool.
Under the guise of clicking a picture, the two pose for the camera but soon the 26-year-old throws Jharu into the pool and later joins her in the water.
Khan irked many after the 'prank' video surfaced online. While the video was touted as 'funny', it was deemed 'humiliating' and Sara was lambasted for her 'elitist behaviour.'
#SaraAliKhan shares a video of herself playing a prank on her spot girl, Jharu. pic.twitter.com/By4ddFoise— Filmfare (@filmfare) February 3, 2022
The prank garnered widespread criticism and the Kedarnath star was brutally trolled and widely slammed over the 'elitist' prank video. Here are some of the tweets:
She would never dare to do this with his employer. She did it to her bcz she can't retaliate— Afaq Warraich (@AfaqWarraich15) February 4, 2022
This is so elitist. Treating the have nots as toys. Shameful!— Raman (@RamanVirdi21) February 4, 2022
That’s not cool at all. Horrible thing to do in the name of fun.— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 4, 2022
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.
Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh win hearts with ... 05:15 PM | 5 Dec, 2021
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has left her fans stunned with her killer dance moves on her new song Chaka Chak. This ...
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Turkey’s President Erdogan, wife test positive for Covid-1907:25 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021