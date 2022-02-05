Sara Ali Khan lands in hot waters after her prank video goes viral
09:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan has been widely criticised and trolled after her 'prank' video spread like wildfire on the internet.

Slammed for her 'elitist' video, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star hit a nerve amongst the masses as she shared a video in which she can be spotted pushing her spot girl into the swimming pool.

Under the guise of clicking a picture, the two pose for the camera but soon the 26-year-old throws Jharu into the pool and later joins her in the water.

Khan irked many after the 'prank' video surfaced online. While the video was touted as 'funny', it was deemed 'humiliating' and Sara was lambasted for her 'elitist behaviour.'

The prank garnered widespread criticism and the Kedarnath star was brutally trolled and widely slammed over the 'elitist' prank video. Here are some of the tweets:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was highly praised for her performance in the film Atrangi Re. She recently wrapped Laxman Utekar’s upcoming movie co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

