11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens whislt lockdown
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to launch a web portal today (Saturday) to register citizens who lost their jobs due to lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic.

According to media reports, the step is being taken to provide assistance to the sacked citizens after the government has allocated resources to fight the challenge of coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister has also set up a Covid-19 Relief Fund to mobilize additional resources. These funds will be disbursed to those who have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 crisis.

Under the Ehsaas Emergency programe the government will provide the cash of 12,000 rupees to these individuals to meet their daily basis neeeds.

Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the package.

