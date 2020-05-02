PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens whislt lockdown
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to launch a web portal today (Saturday) to register citizens who lost their jobs due to lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus pandemic.
According to media reports, the step is being taken to provide assistance to the sacked citizens after the government has allocated resources to fight the challenge of coronavirus outbreak.
The Prime Minister has also set up a Covid-19 Relief Fund to mobilize additional resources. These funds will be disbursed to those who have lost their jobs as a result of Covid-19 crisis.
Under the Ehsaas Emergency programe the government will provide the cash of 12,000 rupees to these individuals to meet their daily basis neeeds.
Last week, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the package.
-
-
- Pakistan categorically rejects baseless Indian allegations of ...09:43 AM | 3 May, 2020
- Punjab to conduct 6,000 COVID-19 tests daily from today09:03 AM | 3 May, 2020
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 440 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...08:31 AM | 3 May, 2020
- Aamir Liaquat apologises for his offensive remarks on TV06:03 PM | 2 May, 2020
- Princess Charlotte helps needy ahead of fifth birthday05:25 PM | 2 May, 2020
- Adnan Siddiqui reacts to Aamir Liaquat’s remarks about late ...04:00 PM | 2 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020