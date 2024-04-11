Search

17 dead as truck carrying pilgrims falls into ditch in Balochistan' Hub

09:25 AM | 11 Apr, 2024
17 dead as truck carrying pilgrims falls into ditch in Balochistan' Hub
HUB - At least 17 people were killed and more than 25 injured after a truck carrying pilgrims fell into a ditch in Hub district of Balochistan.

Police said the pilgrims were en route to the Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar when the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The truck carrying over 70 pilgrims from Thatta city of Sindh fell after the driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn on the Shah Noorani road.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sakro Wajid Ali said the driver of the truckhad been arrested. 

At least 15 out of the 17 deceased have been identified, healt officials told media.

Rescue officials said they received a call about the incident at 11pm, adding that the operation was completed in two hours.

Reports said 35 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital in Karachi.

