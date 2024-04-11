17 dead as truck carrying pilgrims falls into ditch in Balochistan' Hub

HUB - At least 17 people were killed and more than 25 injured after a truck carrying pilgrims fell into a ditch in Hub district of Balochistan.
Police said the pilgrims were en route to the Shah Noorani shrine in Khuzdar when the incident took place on Wednesday night.
The truck carrying over 70 pilgrims from Thatta city of Sindh fell after the driver lost control of the vehicle at a turn on the Shah Noorani road.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sakro Wajid Ali said the driver of the truckhad been arrested.
At least 15 out of the 17 deceased have been identified, healt officials told media.
Rescue officials said they received a call about the incident at 11pm, adding that the operation was completed in two hours.
Reports said 35 injured were brought to the Civil Hospital in Karachi.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
