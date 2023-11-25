Army court sentences former officers Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to 14 years in prison over espionage

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military court has sentenced former officers Major retired Adil Farooq Raja, and Captain retired Haider Mehdi to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment on serious charges related to espionage and inciting masses.

A statement issued by the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said two retired army officers – Adil Raja, and Haider Mehdi - have been convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition.

It said both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.

“The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as: Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja; awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi; awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment”, ISPR further said.

Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023, according to ISPR.

Who is Adil Raja

Adil Raja is a retired major of the Pakistan Army, who becomes social media celebrity for some time. A staunch supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan and a ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, Adil Raja remained in London in recent times.

He graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy with a bachelor’s degree in general science, military science, and international relations. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Peshawar.

He reportedly flee Pakistan some time back, but his parents still live in Pakistan. He worked as a contractor for DHA Islamabad is currently associated with the US-based International Human Rights Foundation as its Pakistan representative.

Adil is known for being a war-wounded veteran with years of diverse experience, and is considered an expert in the field of security, politics and consultancy. He has a keen eye for current affairs and international relations. Being a popular blogger, he appears on media as a geopolitical and defence analyst.