Search

PakistanTop News

Army court sentences former officers Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to 14 years in prison over espionage

11:34 AM | 25 Nov, 2023
Army court sentences former officers Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to 14 years in prison over espionage

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan military court has sentenced former officers Major retired Adil Farooq Raja, and Captain retired Haider Mehdi to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment on serious charges related to espionage and inciting masses.

A statement issued by the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said two retired army officers – Adil Raja, and Haider Mehdi - have been convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition.

It said both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.

 “The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as: Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja; awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment. Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi; awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment”, ISPR further said.

Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023, according to ISPR.

Who is Adil Raja

Adil Raja is a retired major of the Pakistan Army, who becomes social media celebrity for some time. A staunch supporter of former prime minister Imran Khan and a ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, Adil Raja remained in London in recent times.

He graduated from the Pakistan Military Academy with a bachelor’s degree in general science, military science, and international relations. He earned his master’s degree from the University of Peshawar.

He reportedly flee Pakistan some time back, but his parents still live in Pakistan. He worked as a contractor for DHA Islamabad is currently associated with the US-based International Human Rights Foundation as its Pakistan representative. 

Adil is known for being a war-wounded veteran with years of diverse experience, and is considered an expert in the field of security, politics and consultancy. He has a keen eye for current affairs and international relations. Being a popular blogger, he appears on media as a geopolitical and defence analyst.

Youtuber Major (r) Adil Raja released after detained by British police

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

06:07 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Islamabad court disposes of ‘unIslamic’ nikkah case against ...

08:06 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan Army chief chairs formation commanders’ conference

08:56 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Supreme Court accepts Imran Khan's bail plea

08:06 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2023

Merit List Army Medical College 2023

11:19 AM | 21 Nov, 2023

PSX gains over 400 points in intraday trade

Advertisement

Latest

11:34 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Army court sentences former officers Adil Raja, Haider Mehdi to 14 years in prison over espionage

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.87 285.37
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 25 Nov 2023

Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 November 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: