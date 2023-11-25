Search

Pakistan

Arrest warrant issued for PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in terrorism case

25 Nov, 2023
Arrest warrant issued for PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in terrorism case
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued for former minister and Pakistan Muslim League leader Maryam Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Local media reported that an Anti-terrorism court issued a warrant as Aurangzeb failed to appear before the court

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan took up the case hearing against former information minister and the court issued non-bailable arrest warrant of the outspoken politician.

During Saturday's hearing, other co-accused individuals appeared in court and fulfilled required appearances, per media reports.

Meanwhile, the court granted time to lawyers representing the accused to confer and prepare their arguments.

The case was registered against Maryam Aurangzeb and others in 2022 at Green Town police station in Lahore.

A terrorism case was lodged against Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif in Lahore on Monday for 'using religion to spread hatred' against PTI chief Imran Khan under sections 9 (punishment for acts intended or likely to stir up sectarian hatred) and 11X-3 (responsibility for creating civil commotion) of PPC.

Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

