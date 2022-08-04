Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with BTS video from 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad'
Pakistani heartthrob Fahad Mustafa has been riding high on the success of his new film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad co-starring Mahira Khan.
Whether acting, dancing, modeling, or hosting, the Load Wedding star checks all the boxes and his dedication to perfecting a scene is commendable.
This time around, the Jeeto Pakistan host has once again managed to impress millions of followers with a BTS video which perfectly showcases the amount of blood, sweat and seawater Fahad puts in his work.
#Repost @faizanislaam with @use.repost・・・
This is how we roll ‼️ Quaid e Azam Zindabad | Behind The Scene | Running successfully in cinemas ????
@nabqur @fizza_meerza @qamarbashirofficial @ayazsyed82 @faizanislaam #fahadmustafa #quaideazamzindabad", read the post's caption.
Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The blockbuster film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Fahad Mustafa. It has performed well at the box office.
