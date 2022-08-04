Pakistani government joins TikTok 'to connect with youth'

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has joined the Chinese-owned popular video sharing app, TikTok, ‘to spread the message of positivity among the youth’.

The focal Person for Prime Minister on Digital Media shared a link to the government’s newly launched TikTok account and requested the people to follow it.

The account amassed less than 200 followers while five clips have been uploaded on the official TikTok including PM’s recent visit to the flood-affected areas in Balochistan, other than a tribute to Pakistan Army personnel martyred in a helicopter crash.

Some other videos are from the premier’s visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flood-hit districts.

Earlier, the South Asian country banned the social media platform at least four times in a move that government critics said stemmed as much from politics as from allegations of immoral content.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, however, said it was committed to following the law and that it was in regular contact with Pakistani regulators.

Lately, the South Asian nation ranks second in the world for the largest number of videos taken down from the TikTok platform over violation of community guidelines during the first quarter of 2022.