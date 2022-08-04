Fans believe that Hania Aamir takes style inspiration from Alia Bhatt
Fans believe that Hania Aamir takes style inspiration from Alia Bhatt
It seems that the Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir not only bear a striking resemblance but also share a similar style statement.

The Dilruba star's stunning looks at the recent promotions of her upcoming movie Parde Mein Rehne Do have netizens convinced that her looks were heavily inspired by the Gangubai Kathiawada actress.

Fans believe that Hania and Alia looked quite similar while donning a saree. First, Bhatt wore a silver saree for the ITA 2022 Awards. Later, the Ishqiya star also wore a resembling ivory saree at an award show.

Here are the Mere Humsafar actor's pictures in a stunning sparkly saree, looking equally breathtaking while posing for the camera.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan starred in the upcoming film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Written by Mohsin Ali, the movie is co-produced by Wajahat Rauf, Zayed Sheikh, and Shazia Wajahat. 

