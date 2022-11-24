Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral interview of 'Rabia'
05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Ali Gul Pir hilariously recreates the viral interview of 'Rabia'
Source: Ali Gul Pir (Instagram)
Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has proved from time to time that he is the king of subtle roasting. This time around, he hilariously takes a dig in a form of a parody video on the statement made by some Indian cleric.

Pir's ability to call spade a spade shines as he posts the video of a funny parody and surely so, he is someone who can ace mockery with perfection.

This time around, Ali Gul recreated viral interview of girl Rabia who said she 'eat eat eat; and then sleep.

'We all need a Rabia so she can tell us how it is, no BS no facial expressions just real talk! #Reech #beauty #eatsleep #repeat #dgaf', captioned the Gul.

05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
05:03 PM | 24 Nov, 2022

