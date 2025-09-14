Motorway M-5 closed near Jalalpur Pirwala due to flood threat

MULTAN – Motorway M-5 has been closed for all types of traffic near Jalalpur Pirwala after the flood situation worsened.

According to a spokesperson of the DG PDMA, flood erosion has created a risk of breaches along the motorway. PDMA Punjab, NHA, and local authorities are taking protective measures to safeguard the motorway.

Sandbags and stones are being used to prevent major damage. Water levels in Jalalpur Pirwala are expected to recede significantly within the next 24 hours.

The flow of water in Punjab’s rivers is also decreasing rapidly. At Panjnad, the water flow has dropped to 392,000 cusecs, while at Guddu Barrage it stands at 627,000 cusecs.

A Motorway spokesperson said that traffic is being diverted through alternative routes. Diversions have been placed at the request of NHA officials.

Northbound traffic is being redirected from Uch Sharif, Jhangra, and Jalalpur interchanges.

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Shah Shams, Sher Shah, and Shujabad South interchanges.