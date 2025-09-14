Pakistan set 128-run target for India to win Asia Cup 2025 clash

DUBAI – Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed against India, with the top order failing completely, setting India a target of 128 runs for victory in the sixth match of the Asia Cup T20 Tournament 2025.

The high-voltage Group A clash of the Asia Cup T20 is being played in Dubai, where Pakistan, after winning the toss against arch-rivals India, opted to bat first.

Batting first, Pakistan managed to score 127 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan’s first wicket fell on the very first ball, as Saim Ayub was dismissed for a duck by Pandya.

The second wicket to fall was Mohammad Haris, who was out for 3 runs with the team’s score at 6, losing his wicket to Bumrah.

At 45, Fakhar Zaman departed after scoring 17 runs, dismissed by Axar Patel. Soon after, Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha was also removed for 3 runs, again by Axar Patel.

Next to follow was Hasan Nawaz, who went back to the pavilion after scoring 5 runs at 64, falling to Kuldeep Yadav. Immediately after, another batter fell first ball to Kuldeep.

At 83, Sahibzada Farhan also departed after a fighting knock of 40 runs off 44 balls, handing his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Pakistan’s eighth wicket fell at 97, when Faheem Ashraf was out for 11.

The ninth wicket fell at 111, as Sufiyan Muqeem managed only 10 runs.

Shaheen Afridi provided some late resistance, smashing an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls with the help of 4 sixes.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3 wickets, while Bumrah and Axar Patel picked up 2 each.

This marks the first meeting between the two rivals since the May military escalation, when both sides exchanged missile fire. Despite India’s initial reluctance to face Pakistan, the match is going ahead, with fans on both sides eagerly awaiting a fierce contest.

Both teams enter the clash in strong form. India crushed the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game, while Pakistan dominated Oman with a 93-run win. Key players for Pakistan include Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, and Mohammad Haris, while India will rely on stars like Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah to tilt the game in their favor.

In Asia Cup history, India holds the edge with 10 wins in 19 encounters, while Pakistan has won six, their last victory coming in 2022. The rivalry has long been a stage for drama, passion, and high-stakes cricket.

Pakistan’s Saim Ayub expressed confidence ahead of the match, stressing the team’s consistent performance and pointing out that the dry Dubai pitch is expected to assist the side batting first.

Pakistan Squad

Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk).

Asia Cup Background

The Asia Cup, Asia’s premier cricket tournament, has showcased fierce rivalries and unforgettable performances since its launch in 1984. Established by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in 1983, the event was designed to promote cricket across the continent.

The inaugural edition was held in the UAE, with India lifting the first title ahead of Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Since then, India has dominated the tournament with eight titles, followed by Sri Lanka with six, while Pakistan has won it twice. Afghanistan and Bangladesh continue to chase their first crown.