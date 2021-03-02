Mere Paas Tum Ho actor Rehmat Ajmal looks stunning on her Mayoun
Rehmat Ajmal is an emerging fashion and commercial model of Pakistan’s fashion industry. Ajmal's wedding festivities have kicked in style as the model looks beyond stunning in all her yellow ensemble.
The Mayoun bride beamed with happiness as she inched towards marital bliss. Looking radiant in a Faiza Saqlain yellow ensemble with a silk pink chunri dupatta along with ethnic jewellery, the 27-year-old model twirled happily.
Here are some pictures from the celebration:
Apart from appearing in fashion campaigns, Ajmal stepped into the world of acting with the drama Meray Paas Tum Ho, as the protagonist's college friend. Additionally, the model is the founder of Rehstore, an online retail store.
