realme set to unveil an ultimate gaming device with a powerful MediaTek processor
Web Desk
03:24 PM | 2 Mar, 2021
LAHORE - In recent years, the gaming scene in Pakistan took off rapidly and many expert gamers came to the surface. The games such as PUBG, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Among Us, Hearthstone, and many more have gaged millions of users in Pakistan.

The increase in gaming fueled multiple online competitions which had hefty monetary rewards. These competitions helped gamers in Pakistan to emerge in the international domain. realme has closely analyzed the growth of the gaming situation in Pakistan and they have planned to improve and revolutionize the user experience.

What is realme’s ultimate solution? If we analyze the core elements of ultimate gaming then it leads to the overall performance of the device especially a powerful processor. In response, realme’s new product is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio series that is a promising gaming processor. MediaTek brought the Helio G85 processor that augmented up to 2.0GHz and is paired with an ARM Mali-G52 CPU. The MediaTek Helio G85 reached 200k plus in Anututu Benchmark that provides the basis for a smooth gaming experience. The graphics are exceptionally amazing and the ping rate is very low. These features provide a strong ground for an ultimate gaming experience that is powered by MediaTek and realme.

Previously, there were remarkable phones introduced by realme and MediaTek and these include realme C12, realme C11, realme C3, realme 6i, and realme 6. These smartphones had an overwhelming response from the customers. They had astounding performance capabilities and crystal-clear graphics. These phones had already assisted the gamers in Pakistan. They have set high thresholds for the competitors and they aim to excel from their existing level.

Hence, realme aims to launch a gaming device that will have a strong MediaTek processor and other assisting features that will make it the ultimate gaming equipment. It is T-minus a few days until the big news will be revealed. So, hang tight and wait for something huge to happen. It would be a treat for young gaming enthusiasts that will modify their gaming experience comprehensively.

