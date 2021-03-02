Justin Bieber celebrates 27th birthday

A bonafide popstar in the entertainment industry for more than a decade now – Justin Bieber celebrated his 27 birthday on Monday.

The Canadian pop star has been listed as one of the most cherished singers in the business. Birthday love and best wishes poured in for him from friends and family.

Wifey Hailey Bieber was the first one to wish her husband as she shared adorable throwback pictures,

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side."

DJ Khaled also wished Justin on his birthday:

Bieber is one of the world's best-selling music artists. Apart from receiving numerous accolades including a Grammy Award, 18 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, the crooner is commercially successful as well with the sales of over 150 million records.

Moreover, seems like the singer is all set to give a birthday treat to his massive fan following as he made the announcement of a new song on his Instagram handle.