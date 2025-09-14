Ali Zafar announces special fundraising concert for flood victims

LAHORE – Renowned singer, songwriter, and recipient of the Presidential Pride of Performance Award Ali Zafar has announced a special fundraising concert aimed at supporting people affected by the recent devastating floods across Pakistan.

The concert will be held on September 27, 2025, at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, Lahore. Along with Ali Zafar’s performance, several other prominent artists are expected to make surprise appearances, with their names to be revealed soon.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ali Zafar Foundation (www.alizafarfoundation.org) to provide relief and rehabilitation for families who have lost their homes and livelihoods in the floods.

Ticket sales have already begun, and fans are encouraged to take part in this charitable cause where music will serve as a message of hope.

In his message, Ali Zafar said: “This concert is not just about music, but about being a voice of hope. Let us come together to stand with those still waiting for our help, and become a beacon of light for them.”

The event is being hailed as a unique opportunity where art and compassion unite to bring real change.

Tickets are available at: ticketwala.pk/event/harmony-for-humanity-3915