Six terrorists killed in Karak: ISPR

The Pakistan Army eliminated six terrorists in an operation in Karak.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an operation in Karak district on February 21 based on intelligence reports about terrorist presence. During the operation, Pakistani troops successfully neutralized six terrorists.

ISPR further stated that a clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area. Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for eliminating the terrorists, stating that the nefarious intentions of the enemies of humanity will continue to be crushed.

He affirmed that the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes in the fight against terrorism will not go in vain and that efforts to eradicate terrorism completely will remain active.