12:56 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
PML-N's Javed Latif booked for 'sowing seeds of hate'
LAHORE – Police in Punjab on Saturday registered a case against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif, for maligning state institutions on a complaint filed by a citizen.

Jameel Saleem, a resident of Lahore, has filed the case against the MNA at the Township Police station.

Saleem claimed that Latif ‘sowed seeds of hate’ among PPP and PML-N workers and insulted Pakistan’s national security, government and state institutions.

The complainant further said that the MNA hurt the sentiments of the people to cause chaos in the country.

The FIR states that by making such a statement the PML-N leader violated the law. He has included Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1–B in the FIR.

The FIR comes amid demands by various government officials to lodge a case against the MNA over his ‘Pakistan Khappay’ remarks, that has hurt Pakistanis.

The complainant, however, is not a government employee not has any relations with the government but is only a citizen of Pakistan.

Latif had hurt Pakistanis in a TV show by saying is anything happened to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say 'Pakistan Khappay'.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, and SAPM to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, condemned the PML-N leaders statement saying it has become evident the only thing dear to PMLN was money and it is the height of madness and shamelessness.

Priyanka Chopra reveals her father used to sing in a mosque
01:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

