60-year-old held for swindling men online using niece’s picture
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 18 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - Cyber-crime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a woman in Karachi for defrauding people on Facebook by using pictures of her niece.

As per reports, the woman used pictures of her niece to make friends on Facebook. She would ask men for gifts and mobile top-ups. A man had been talking to the woman for almost seven years, mistaking her for a young girl. The man didn’t know he was talking to a 60-year-old woman.

The complaint was filed by the woman’s niece after the man found her real profile on Facebook. He informed her that someone is using her pictures to trap men from a fake account.

According to the girl, the man told her that he had filed a complaint with the FIA. The accused woman confessed to her crime. She had met the man on a Facebook group and he had asked her to share her pictures. She said, “I shared with him the picture of my niece. What I did was wrong.”

