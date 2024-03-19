Search

Immigration

UK's skyline to boast flying taxis in just two years

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2024
UK's skyline to boast flying taxis in just two years
LONDON - In a bold move towards revolutionizing transportation, the United Kingdom government has announced plans that could see the first flying taxi service taking off as early as 2026.

The ambitious "Future of Flight" action plan is a collaborative effort between the government and the aerospace industry and aims to make flying vehicles a regular sight in the country's skies within the next decade. As part of the plan, pilotless versions of the air taxis are predicted by 2030. 

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), the plan encompasses a wide array of innovations, including piloted and pilotless flying taxis, as well as the widespread use of drones for actions ranging from crime-fighting to emergency medical deliveries.

Aviation and technology minister Anthony Browne has hailed the initiative as a game-changer, predicting that advancements in battery technology will propel the transportation sector into the realm of science fiction.

The proposal aims to leverage drone technology to boost the UK economy by £45 billion by 2030. Apart from facilitating passenger transport, the plan envisions drones facilitating critical 999 care deliveries and aiding law enforcement efforts.

While hurdles such as infrastructure and public perception remain, industry experts express optimism about the feasibility of the proposed timeline. It is also believed that mini airports would have to be built to execute the plans.

It is to be mentioned that besides the UK, other countries are also mulling the same plan to deploy air taxis. For instance, New York City Mayor Eric Adams had also unveiled a similar plan in November last year to use electric air taxis by 2025/26 to fly people to and from the city's airports.

The government of Saudi Arabia is also exploring the option of utilizing air taxis to transport pilgrims who land in the kingdom for religious purposes. Though the plans look ambitious, so is the effort being made by respective countries.

