Gold prices skyrocket by Rs. 3,100 per tola: Check latest price

The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed a sharp surge, reflecting volatility in the international market. On December 11, 2024, the price of 24-karat gold soared by Rs. 3,100 per tola, reaching an all-time high of Rs. 280,500.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs. 2,658, now priced at Rs. 240,484. Silver also followed this upward trend, with a Rs. 50 hike per tola, bringing its value to Rs. 3,450.

The spike in gold and silver prices comes amidst ongoing fluctuations in the global precious metals market, driven by economic uncertainties and shifting investor sentiments.

Gold, often seen as a safe haven during financial turbulence, continues to attract significant demand, further intensifying the upward pressure on its price in local and international markets.

The latest developments in gold and silver prices are expected to impact both investors and consumers, particularly during the wedding season, when demand typically peaks. Economic analysts suggest keeping a close watch on international trends to anticipate future price movements.