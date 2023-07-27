PIA's flight operations disrupted as FBR freezes airline’s bank accounts over unpaid taxes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faces disruption in flight operations as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ceased its bank accounts over non-payment of taxes.

Several accounts of PIA have been frozen by the country’s top tax collection authority, depriving the airline of making any transactions. The airline also faced paying for refueling as oil-supplying companies refused to continue supply.

PIA, on the other hand, claims that its flights continued despite the accounts freezing move.

Media reports quoting sources said several domestic and international flights were rescheduled or delayed.

Federal Board of Revenue officials said PIA had not paid Federal Excise Duty worth Rs4 billion, which it generated by selling air tickets.

It was reported that PK-370, PK-306, PK-350, PK-310, PK-302, PK-309, and several other domestic flights were delayed.

Amid the haphazard situation, the airline approached the government to convince FBR to unfreeze its accounts.