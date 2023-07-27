Rain lashes Lahore, other cities as monsoon spell continues in Punjab

LAHORE – The current monsoon spell hits several Punjab cities, including the provincial capital Lahore, on Thursday, bringing down the mercury.

Rain was also reported in several areas including Johar Town, Ring Road, Iqbal Town, Band Road, and Sadar Bazaar where waterlogged several roads.

Several areas of the city received above 100mm of rain so far from the morning. The showers however caused water accumulation on roads, disrupting traffic flow for commuters.

In its fresh advisory, PMD warns of heavy rains which can cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan, northeast & south Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sherani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran and surrounding areas) on 26th and 27th July.

The current monsoon spell can also cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur and Faisalabad from 26th to 28th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period, Met Office warns.

Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating in most parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region and upper Sindh.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, eastern & lower Balochistan and upper Sindh. Heavyfalls are likely to occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Pothohar region and eastern Balochistan during the forecast period.