Samsung rolls out latest foldable phones with same price tag to counter Apple

LONDON – The rivalry between iPhones and Andriod continues unabated with two phone companies Apple and Samsung continuing to introduce new and better phones.

In latest development, the leading Android phone company Samsung comes with its latest foldable devices Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Z Fold5, and stunned people by keeping prices the same, in contrast to the current trend in which companies raised prices with every latest model.

Samsung, besides offering new features, continues to woo fans, with its cutting-edge technology that offers foldable displays. Flip phones are said to be next big thing as people find them small enough to fit in the palm, while they offer same features like the other latest gadgets.

Foldable phones shares around 5pc of the global premium smartphone market, while the sector has moved from just 0.3pc in the last four years.

The latest clamshell Galaxy Z Flip5 has been offered at $999.99, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available at $1,799.99 in the US, as Samsung planned to woo Apple users.

The company made phones thinner than its last model by improving the hinge and increasing the cover screen. Both models come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, latest brains of mobile phones.