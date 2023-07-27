Court fines Punjab IGP, home secretary for dereliction in Parvez Elahi case

LAHORE – The special central court on Wednesday took severe action against three senior officers, including the IG Punjab, for their failure to produce former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case.

Judge Bakht Fakhr Bahzad issued show-cause notices to the IG Punjab, IG Prisons, and home secretary. Additionally, the court decided to suspend the salaries of these officers and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each. This action was taken because they transferred the former chief minister to Rawalpindi jail without proper authorization.

The court postponed the hearing of the case and instructed the authorities to present Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before the court on August 5.