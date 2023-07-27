Lady constable hailed for issuing fine ticket to her father over traffic violation

KASUR – In another impeccable show of dedication in line of duty, a lady constable in Punjab issued fine ticket to her own father for violating the traffic laws.

Constable Sumaira Siddique remained in news as she issued challan to her father as she was doing duty at check-post duty on Kasur Road near Chunian. After finding her father, Muhammad Siddique, passing by on his two wheeler without a helmet, the girl cop stopped the latter for action.

After stopping her father, the cop issued a ticket for violating law, stressing safety on roads. Sumaira mentioned law is equal for all and mentioned that she would never let her relationship with anyone get in the way of her duty.

In a statement, the female cop said helmet awareness campaign is currently underway, raising question about his father who was roaming without helmet.

Meanwhile, the father of the daring cop hailed her obligation to her duty with pride, saying the law should be the same for everyone.

As the event made headlines, social media users commended the lady constable for her professionalism and sincerity while her fellow constables commended her.