From Dating Features to Online Payments, Here’s what you can expect in rebranded Twitter

KARACHI – Microblogging platform Elon Musk rebranded Twitter and replaced its iconic bird logo with an X, but the changes in the platform are not only cosmetic but the platform will offer new and amazing features.

Tesla CEO continues taking steps under his vision for “everything” app which he changed as X, and Twitterati could communicate, shop, have entertainment and mingle, and make online payments after new changes.

Following China’s WeChat, Musk wants X to be “basically live on” the app making it usable and helpful in daily life. The vision is not new for world's richest person for the rebrand as he long ago planned to form an all-in-one financial platform.

In a recent development, media reports suggest that people can book online classes, pay bills, and order groceries other than having a wide range of features that are available on other apps.

The social media app could give tough time to other financial and online booking apps and it could expand to other territories.

Users can soon be able to make audio and video calls on the platform, just like Meta apps while they can make online payments and even apply for job vacancies.

Gaming streaming platforms will be available soon while there’s good news for singles as the app offers dating features. This is not the end as the social media app with hundreds of millions of users can monetize their content to rake in money like YouTube and Facebook.