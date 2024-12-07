Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTA introduce facility for VPN registration against mobile number

Cii Declares Vpn Usage Un Islamic

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced the facility for freelancers to register VPN against Mobile number.

It has been announced to facilitate the legitimate, secure and uninterrupted operations of VPN by freelancers who don’t have static IP addresses.

Freelancers can register their mobile number with PTA for usage of VPNs on Mobile data connection at https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk.

The step is aimed to further simplify the VPN registration process for facilitation of the IT industry. So far over 31000 VPNs have been registered by PTA.

In recent months, Pakistani authorities have ramped up their efforts to block and monitor over two dozen VPN services, a move aimed at curbing the misuse of VPNs for illegal activities. This crackdown has led to growing concerns among professionals who rely on VPNs for secure internet access, such as freelancers and businesses.

In response, the PTA has simplified the registration process for VPN connections and IP whitelisting. These updates are designed to support individuals and organizations who need access to VPNs for legitimate purposes, such as secure communication, online work, or video conferencing.

Islamic Ideology Council clarifies VPN misinterpretation as typing error

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

