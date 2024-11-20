Islamic Ideology Council clarifies VPN misinterpretation as typing error

ISLAMABAD – Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council, Allama Raghib Naeemi, clarified his statement regarding declaring Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) un-Islamic, stating it was a typing error and VPNs were not termed un-Islamic.

A few days ago, the Islamic Ideology Council reportedly deemed VPN usage as un-Islamic and prohibited, leading the Ministry of Interior to direct PTA to block unregistered VPNs, which resulted in several VPNs being shut down.

During a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, Allama Raghib Naeemi emphasised the responsible use of social media, stating it should not be used for blasphemy, sectarianism, or extremism.

He clarified that misuse of social media could render it un-Islamic, but VPNs themselves were never declared impermissible. The misunderstanding arose from a typing error in the issued statement.